Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Trezeguet thumped home a stoppage-time winner as Aston Villa beat Leicester City 2-1 to reach the EFL Cup final. The winger got on the end of Ahmed El Mohamady’s superb cross from the right and sent a fine volley across goal and into the right corner. It gave Villa a 3-2 aggregate triumph and left Leicester distraught, […]



The post Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester City (3-2 agg): Trezeguet winner sends Villa to Wembley appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

