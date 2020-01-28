Global  

Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester City (3-2 agg): Trezeguet winner sends Villa to Wembley

Tuesday, 28 January 2020
Trezeguet thumped home a stoppage-time winner as Aston Villa beat Leicester City 2-1 to reach the EFL Cup final. The winger got on the end of Ahmed El Mohamady’s superb cross from the right and sent a fine volley across goal and into the right corner. It gave Villa a 3-2 aggregate triumph and left Leicester distraught, […]


News video: Aston Villa v Leicester: Carabao Cup match preview

Aston Villa v Leicester: Carabao Cup match preview 01:25

 Aston Villa are set to host Leicester in the semi-final second leg on Tuesday in the Carabao Cup. Take a look at the stats.

Smith proud to lead Villa to Wembley [Video]Smith proud to lead Villa to Wembley

Dean Smith couldn’t hide his emotions on the touchline after Aston Villa’s injury time winner against Leicester in the Carabao Cup semi-final and said he will be very proud to lead the club he..

Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Man City [Video]Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Man City

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side head to Aston Villa looking to close the gap on Liverpool, who are currently 14 points ahead of the current Premier League champions.

Aston Villa vs Leicester City LIVE: Carabao Cup semi-final commentary on talkSPORT

Aston Villa and Leicester City battle it out for a place at Wembley tonight – and you can listen to all the action live on talkSPORT. The Premier League rivals...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldLeicester MercuryIndependentBBC SportDaily Star

Mbwana Samatta starts, Jamie Vardy on bench: The confirmed Aston Villa and Leicester City teams

Mbwana Samatta starts, Jamie Vardy on bench: The confirmed Aston Villa and Leicester City teamsAston Villa v Leicester City | It's semi-final night at Villa Park and new striker Samatta starts from the get go, with Jamie Vardy on the bench for Brendan...
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •Walsall AdvertiserLeicester MercuryIndependentCaughtOffside

