Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table with an emphatic victory over West Ham United on Wednesday night. The Reds head into the clash in a dominant position in the top flight, with Jurgen Klopp’s side currently 16 points clear at the top of […]



The post Michael Owen predicts West Ham v Liverpool FC appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

