I´ll be proud to lead Villa out at Wembley – Smith revels in booking EFL Cup spot

Dean Smith “will be a very proud man” when he leads Aston Villa out at Wembley after they dramatically beat Leicester City 2-1 to earn a place in the EFL Cup final. The game at Villa Park looked destined for extra time after Kelechi Iheanacho cancelled out Matt Targett’s opener to make it 1-1 on […]



