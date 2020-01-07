Global  

I´ll be proud to lead Villa out at Wembley – Smith revels in booking EFL Cup spot

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Dean Smith “will be a very proud man” when he leads Aston Villa out at Wembley after they dramatically beat Leicester City 2-1 to earn a place in the EFL Cup final. The game at Villa Park looked destined for extra time after Kelechi Iheanacho cancelled out Matt Targett’s opener to make it 1-1 on […]

 Dean Smith couldn’t hide his emotions on the touchline after Aston Villa’s injury time winner against Leicester in the Carabao Cup semi-final and said he will be very proud to lead the club he supports out at Wembley.

