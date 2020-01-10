Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Costa Rica downs Panama 6-1 in Olympic qualifying tournament

Costa Rica downs Panama 6-1 in Olympic qualifying tournament

FOX Sports Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Costa Rica downs Panama 6-1 in Olympic qualifying tournamentMelissa Herrera and Priscilla Chinchilla each scored two goals and Costa Rica beat Panama 6-1 to open the CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying tournament
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Colorado's Pugh Misses Olympic Qualifying Tournament Roster, Horan Makes Cut [Video]Colorado's Pugh Misses Olympic Qualifying Tournament Roster, Horan Makes Cut

Coloradan and Women's World Cup champion Mallory Pugh did not make the roster for the 2020 Concacaf Women's Olympic Qualifying tournament.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:26Published

The 10 Best Spots Worldwide for Your Retirement [Video]The 10 Best Spots Worldwide for Your Retirement

The 10 Best Spots Worldwide for Your Retirement. International Living has released a list of its top countries for people to settle when their working days are over. The list is based off many factors,..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Costa Rica downs Panama 6-1 in Olympic qualifying tournament

HOUSTON (AP) — Melissa Herrera and Priscilla Chinchilla each scored two goals and Costa Rica beat Panama 6-1 on Tuesday to open the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.