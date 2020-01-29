Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain Prediction

Indian Express Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Dream11 Team Prediction: Probable Playing 11, Captain and Vice-Captain Prediction


Indian Express


Tweets about this

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain Prediction https://t.co/i5KRHf5NJW https://t.co/5znTQCyDkj 25 minutes ago

crix11_com

Crix11 NZ vs IND Dream11 Prediction 3rd T20I [Winning Team] https://t.co/7O96YSFDmU 29 minutes ago

VishnuVichu608

vishnu surendran IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain Prediction https://t.co/B62sI0hGzc https://t.co/Xv2JacIPBF 43 minutes ago

Dream11_Fntsy

Dream11 Fantasy League IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips. #INDvsNZ #NZvsIND #INDvAUS #dream11team make your te… https://t.co/nmDog6Z1jc 10 hours ago

Dream11TipsGur1

Dream11 Tips Guru NZ vs IND Dream11 Today Match Prediction | Tips | Playing 11 | GL | New Head to Head Team | Live Score | 3rd T20I m… https://t.co/wrdXdyKcHU 15 hours ago

latestly

LatestLY #INDvsNZ | Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Playing XI With All-Rounders, Batsmen, Bowlers & Wicket-Keepe… https://t.co/bmUU08Uagj 19 hours ago

PredictionGuru2

PredictionGuru Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction | Prediction Guru https://t.co/b5BHnz5lRo #Dream11… https://t.co/Lo8gCfsmjx 2 days ago

PredictionGuru2

PredictionGuru Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction | Prediction Guru https://t.co/fHf0D94fsC #Dream11… https://t.co/Y8jtaAxHU6 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.