Christian Eriksen Won’t Be Enough For Inter Milan In Their Serie A Title Pursuit

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Inter Milan have finally completed a move to sign Christian Eriksen from Tottenham Hotspur. Despite the fact at one point it seemed the move was not going to be completed before the end of the transfer window, both sides eventually reached an agreement. The Serie A giants acquired the Denmark international for a reported €20 […]

News video: Premier League transfer round-up: Eriksen completes Inter Milan move

 Take a look at the latest news from the January transfer window, as Christian Eriksen completes his switch from Tottenham to Inter Milan.

Eriksen lands in Italy for Inter medical [Video]Eriksen lands in Italy for Inter medical

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen is closing in on his £16.8m move to Inter Milan after landing in Italy to undergo a medical with the Serie A club.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:44Published

Jose Mourinho: Eriksen situation not Tottenham's fault [Video]Jose Mourinho: Eriksen situation not Tottenham's fault

Jose Mourinho addresses concerns over Inter Milan's continual pursuit of Christian Eriksen. He says Tottenham are not to blame for the situation that has lasted so long and that Eriksen has behaved in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published


Tottenham to make Christian Eriksen transfer decision as Inter Milan make official £11m bid

Tottenham to make Christian Eriksen transfer decision as Inter Milan make official £11m bidThe Christian Eriksen transfer saga could soon be over as Inter Milan have reportedly made an £11m offer for the Tottenham attacking midfielder, but will that...
Football.london

Christian Eriksen completes Inter Milan move as Tottenham sign Giovani Lo Celso as replacement

The 27-year-old, who was out of contract in the summer, has signed for the Serie A side for a fee in the region of £17million
Independent

