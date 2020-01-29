Global  

China virus toll passes 130 as U.S. weighs flight ban

Reuters India Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
The death toll from a new coronavirus in China rose sharply to 132 on Wednesday with nearly 1,500 new cases, heaping pressure on Beijing to control the disease as U.S. officials said the White House was weighing whether to suspend all flights to the country.
News video: China coronavirus death toll exceeds 80

China coronavirus death toll exceeds 80 01:35

 China coronavirus death toll exceeds 80

Recent related videos from verified sources

State Department Charters Plane To Bring U.S. Diplomats And Citizens Out Of China [Video]State Department Charters Plane To Bring U.S. Diplomats And Citizens Out Of China

Hillary Lane reports on chartered flight bringing diplomats and U.S. citizens away from Wuhan coronavirus risk in China (1-28-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:58Published

Americans Evacuated From Wuhan as Coronavirus Death Toll Rises [Video]Americans Evacuated From Wuhan as Coronavirus Death Toll Rises

Americans Evacuated From Wuhan as Coronavirus Death Toll Rises United States consulate staffers in Wuhan, China, have been scheduled for evacuation to California. According to the State Department, a..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

China virus toll passes 130; Japan evacuates citizens

The death toll from a new coronavirus in China rose sharply to 132 on Wednesday with nearly 1,500 new cases, as Japan said it flew citizens out of Wuhan, the...
Reuters Also reported by •Bangkok Post

News24.com | China virus toll jumps | Trump's allies words used against him: WATCH the top world news videos for today

China virus toll jumps | Democrats use words of Trump allies against him in impeachment trial; here are the top world news videos. *WATCH.*
News24

