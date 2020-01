Senators snap 7-game road skid with 5-2 win over Sabres

Mike Reilly scored the go-ahead goal 8:48 into the third period, and the Ottawa Senators snapped a seven-game road skid with a 5-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres



