Senators snap 7-game road skid with 5-2 win over Sabres

FOX Sports Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Senators snap 7-game road skid with 5-2 win over SabresMike Reilly scored the go-ahead goal 8:48 into the third period, and the Ottawa Senators snapped a seven-game road skid with a 5-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres
