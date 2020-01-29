Global  

U-19 World Cup: Kartik Tyagi blows away Aussie top order as India cruise into semis

Mid-Day Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
U-19 World Cup: Kartik Tyagi blows away Aussie top order as India cruise into semis*Portchefstroom:* Pacer Kartik Tyagi blew away the Australian top-order with a sensational spell to power India into the semifinals of the ICC U-19 World Cup with a comfortable 74-run win here on Tuesday. Kartik's four wickets came after India recovered through Atharva Ankolekar's combative half-century to reach 233 for nine, a...
