Hockey legend and employee Dhanraj Pillay worried about Air India sale

Mid-Day Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* The government of India's recent announcement that it plans to sell Air India (AI) has made some of the sportspersons employed with the national carrier anxious.

"Of course, we are all worried about what is happening," India hockey legend Dhanraj Pillay, an AI employee, told mid-day on Monday. "I have been with...
Air India distributes handmade seed flags to mark Republic Day

Air India distributes handmade seed flags to mark Republic Day

 Air India distributes handmade seed flags to mark Republic Day

