Olga Mather RT @stu_fraser: Tennis Australia have described Martina Navratilova & John McEnroe's protest on court today as a breach of protocol. Navrat… 2 minutes ago 💧🐸 kero ➡️🤦‍♂️🌈✡️ RT @RealMarkLatham: Tennis Australia asked for this: Once you introduce politics into sport everyone can have a go, making their little pro… 2 minutes ago Julieann Smith RT @reardon_shaun: Well done John McEnroe. Well done Martina Navratilova. 🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈 Homophobia must be called out every time, no excuses!… 3 minutes ago Caroline Raimbeau RT @cnni: Australian Open organizers have criticized John McEnroe and Martina Navratilova after the tennis greats protested on court over t… 4 minutes ago Doc Stevens RT @MayneReport: A fairly predictable effort from The Australian's sports editor. News Corp happily defends Israel Falou but then McEnroe a… 5 minutes ago Caroline Raimbeau RT @RacquetMouth: Martina Navratilova and John McEnroe showing Margaret Court where they stand, protesting and demanding that the name of M… 6 minutes ago Ben Fordham Live NOW | Tennis icons Martina Navratilova and John McEnroe have called Margaret Court's name to be stripped from the… https://t.co/Y9CQvbn7Da 6 minutes ago Shane RT @SBSNews: Tennis Australia has slammed two greats of the sport for breaching protocol after they carried a banner onto the court calling… 7 minutes ago