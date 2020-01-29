Global  

Australian Open 2020 Live Score, Zverev vs Wawrinka, Nadal vs Thiem Tennis Live Score Updates: Wawrinka takes the first set

Indian Express Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Tennis: Rafael Nadal loses cool in surprise Australian Open defeat to Dominic Thiem

Tennis: Rafael Nadal loses cool in surprise Australian Open defeat to Dominic ThiemRafael Nadal's Australian Open campaign has been brought to a screeching halt in the quarter-finals at the hands of Austrian fifth seed Dominic Thiem.Thiem had...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Japan TodayReuters

Australian Open: Dominic Thiem stuns Rafael Nadal in four-set thriller

Spanish top seed Rafael Nadal is out of the Australian Open after Austria's Dominic Thiem wins a four-set thriller.
BBC News Also reported by •Indian ExpressIndependentDNABBC Sport

karthik220

AKS RT @News18Sports: #AO2020 Dominic Thiem beats Rafael Nadal 7-6(3) 7-6(4) 4-6 7-6(8-6) to book semi-final spot against Alexander Zverev! #Au… 57 seconds ago

EleanorcrooksPA

Eleanor Crooks RT @pasport: Rafael Nadal's Australian Open challenge came to an end after a four-set thriller against an inspired Dominic Thiem #AusOpen… 19 minutes ago

pasport

PA Sport Rafael Nadal's Australian Open challenge came to an end after a four-set thriller against an inspired Dominic Thiem… https://t.co/IA50Ygdznp 19 minutes ago

ushinedatme

C.K.PHILIP JOSEPHS S Thiem prevails via @htTweets https://t.co/8FHP9renNV 44 minutes ago

IExpressSports

Express Sports Thiem stuns Nadal to reach Australian Open semi-finals #AusOpen #AO2020 https://t.co/VlH3p7OP2D 50 minutes ago

HTSportsNews

HT Sports #AUSOpen | @ThiemDomi stuns top seed @RafaelNadal to enter last four. Thiem won 7-6, 7-6, 4-6, 7-6… https://t.co/dKYhdUR0Qe 1 hour ago

_Being_Ram

kumar🌈🌈🌈🌈 Australian Open quarterfinals live score: Dominic Thiem stuns top seed Rafael Nadal to enter semis via @htTweets https://t.co/9ZDB42bErp 1 hour ago

TheShahidSayeed

Shahid Sayeed शाहिद सईद شاہد سعید Australian Open quarterfinals live score: Dominic Thiem stuns top seed Rafael Nadal to enter semis via @htTweets https://t.co/tvzLvDngfv 1 hour ago

