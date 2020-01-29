Global  

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch

Indian Express Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka to win first home Test series in 13 years [Video]Pakistan beat Sri Lanka to win first home Test series in 13 years

Pakistan celebrate their first Test victory on home soil, since the return of cricket's longest format to the country earlier this month.

3rd T20I Live: NZ opt to field against India

Check live cricket score, scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary of 3rd T20I match between India and New Zealand on Times of India.
IndiaTimes

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: IND eye maiden T20I series win in NZ


Indian Express


Tweets about this

skashamahajan

S K Mahajan RT @HTSportsNews: #INDvNZ 3rd T20I | OUT! @ImRo45's blistering 65 off 40***comes to an end. India: 94/2 after 10.4 overs. Follow live… 37 seconds ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times RT @HTSportsNews: #INDvNZ 3rd T20I | OUT! Two wickets in the over. What a comeback by Hamish Bennett. Shivam Dube departs for 3. India 96/3… 2 minutes ago

cricket_country

CricketCountry #INDvNZ #NZvIND Fantastic Over from Bennett – After Rohit Sharma, he picks up Shivam Dube – India 96/3 in 11 LIV… https://t.co/fliMPGGvGZ 2 minutes ago

indiacom

India.com #INDvNZ #NZvIND Fantastic Over from Bennett – After Rohit Sharma, he picks up Shivam Dube – India 96/3 in 11 LIV… https://t.co/DnSqm9idoN 2 minutes ago

HTSportsNews

HT Sports #INDvNZ 3rd T20I | OUT! Two wickets in the over. What a comeback by Hamish Bennett. Shivam Dube departs for 3. Indi… https://t.co/3Px7mR8pcG 2 minutes ago

cricket22yard

cricket22yard #INDvsNZ After a brisk start, India have lost wickets in quick succession LIVE UPDATES: https://t.co/TbaYgJe91h 3 minutes ago

YogeshYoYo007

Yogi 🙏🪐 RT @latestly: TOSS: New Zealand have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. #NZvIND #INDvNZ #INDvsNZ #NZvsIND https://t.co/XQrGJvWrmO 3 minutes ago

tee_peters27

Terrance Peters 🇹🇹🇹🇹 ⚜️⚜️ India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Score Updates: India lose KL Rahul after a flyer against New Zealand | Cricket N… https://t.co/w0Ef30pk3E 4 minutes ago

