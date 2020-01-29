Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Paul Merson explains why he’s on Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp’s side

The Sport Review Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Paul Merson says that he fully understands Jurgen Klopp’s decision to field a youth team for Liverpool FC’s FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury Town. The Reds boss made the announcement on Sunday after his side were pegged back and held to a 2-2 draw in the FA Cup fourth-round clash. Liverpool FC will now host […]

The post Paul Merson explains why he’s on Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp’s side appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Klopp: I'm not here to make popular decisions

Klopp: I'm not here to make popular decisions 03:07

 Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has defended his choice to play the club's U23 side against Shrewsbury in their FA Cup fourth-round replay.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Klopp defends fielding weakened team for Shrewsbury replay [Video]Klopp defends fielding weakened team for Shrewsbury replay

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp stands by his decision to field a weakened team in the FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury. He says he needs to respect the pre-agreed mid-season break.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published

'We're disappointed by Klopp decision' [Video]'We're disappointed by Klopp decision'

Shrewsbury Town captain Dave Edwards says he's disappointed that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp won't be on touchline for their FA Cup replay, but admits it give them a better chance of getting..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

West Ham 0-2 Liverpool: The title is not yet won, says Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his side has not won the Premier League title yet, despite them being 19 points clear following their 2-0 win over West Ham.
BBC Sport

“They Got the Minimum of What They Deserved” – Jurgen Klopp on Shrewsbury Town Comeback Against Liverpool (Video)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had some nice things to say about Shrewsbury Town, as well as some criticism to direct towards his own team, as the Premier League...
SoccerNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.