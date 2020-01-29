Global  

All 9 bodies recovered from Kobe air crash site

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Three bodies were retrieved from the scattered wreckage by a special response team ON Sunday -- the day of the crash. The remaining six were located as the search resumed in rugged terrain on Monday, the coroner's office said.
News video: NTSB Releases Video Of Kobe Bryant Calabasas Chopper Crash Investigation, All 9 Bodies Recovered

NTSB Releases Video Of Kobe Bryant Calabasas Chopper Crash Investigation, All 9 Bodies Recovered 02:11

 The site of Sunday’s helicopter crash in the hills of Calabasas in which nine people were killed, including Lakers star Kobe Bryant and his daughter, remained closed Tuesday amid the ongoing investigation into what caused it.

Truck Transports Helicopter Wreckage From Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant, Daughter, 7 Others [Video]Truck Transports Helicopter Wreckage From Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant, Daughter, 7 Others

A truck transported helicopter wreckage Tuesday evening from the Calabasas crash site that claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others.

NTSB Releases Video From Kobe Bryant Crash Site [Video]NTSB Releases Video From Kobe Bryant Crash Site

The NTSB has released a video from the crash site.

Bodies retrieved from Kobe Bryant air crash site

The pilot of Kobe Bryant's ill-fated helicopter was flying too low to be monitored in fog, air traffic controller recordings showed, as investigators said they...
IndiaTimes

All 9 Bodies Recovered From Kobe Bryant Crash Site

The remaining six bodies from the helicopter crash that killed LA Lakers star Kobe Bryant and eight others have now been recovered, the Los Angeles County...
The Wrap


