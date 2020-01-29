Global  

Blues get 1st SO win, beat Flames 5-4

FOX Sports Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Blues get 1st SO win, beat Flames 5-4David Perron and Ryan O’Reilly scored in the shootout to give the St. Louis Blues a 5-4 win over the Calgary Flames
News video: Blues, Flames shoot it out for extra point

Blues, Flames shoot it out for extra point 02:05

 The St. Louis Blues and Calgary Flames could not decide a victor in overtime, head to a shootout for the extra point

Binnington on Blues' comeback against Flames: 'That's a big character win'

Binnington on Blues' comeback against Flames: 'That's a big character win'Jordan Binnington after the Blues' shootout victory over the Flames: "It was a good job by us staying in the fight. It wasn't pretty at times, but that's a big...
FOX Sports

Blues seal season series sweep over Flames with wild shootout win

David Perron scored once in regulation and added another in the shootout as the St. Louis Blues ended a five-game road winless skid with a 5-4 victory on Tuesday...
CBC.ca


