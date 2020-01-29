Blues get 1st SO win, beat Flames 5-4

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Binnington on Blues' comeback against Flames: 'That's a big character win' Jordan Binnington after the Blues' shootout victory over the Flames: "It was a good job by us staying in the fight. It wasn't pretty at times, but that's a big...

FOX Sports 58 minutes ago



Blues seal season series sweep over Flames with wild shootout win David Perron scored once in regulation and added another in the shootout as the St. Louis Blues ended a five-game road winless skid with a 5-4 victory on Tuesday...

CBC.ca 3 hours ago





Tweets about this