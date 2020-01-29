Global  

Nirbhaya case: SC rejects convict Mukesh's plea over mercy petition

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the plea by Mukesh Kumar Singh, one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, challenging the rejection of his mercy petition by the President.
