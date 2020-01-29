Global  

Edge makes his return at WWE Royal Rumble 2020 | WWE BACKSTAGE

FOX Sports Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Edge makes his return at WWE Royal Rumble 2020 | WWE BACKSTAGEEdge returns to the ring after being away for 9 years. Booker T, Roman Reigns, Renee Young, and Christian discuss Edge's monumental return to WWE.
0
WWE’s Edge returns to wrestling ring after 2011 retirement

Former WWE Superstar Edge returned to the ring following a nine-year retirement at WWE’s Royal Rumble event on Sunday.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •FOX Sports

Sport24.co.za | Facts and trivia | WWE's Royal Rumble

This weekend sees the return of WWE’s Royal Rumble, one of the so called “big-four” events and an annual tradition that takes place every January.
News24

1057WROR

105.7 WROR ICYMI: The Rated-R Superstar made his long awaited return at the Royal Rumble! https://t.co/ryHT8CFayO 12 hours ago

MarkJabroni

Mark Jabroni #RingRsut via @WrestlingSheet... @EdgeRatedR Makes a #WWEHOF Return to @WWE @ the #RoyalRumble, Making… https://t.co/7rGSjF8rrH 13 hours ago

tublife

Frank W Janknegt 'You think you know me': Orangeville native Edge makes WWE return in Royal Rumble https://t.co/ndyAEi5AnL 14 hours ago

SScodes8

Steven Scodes RT @Cultaholic: WWE RAW: GRADED (27th Jan) | Edge Makes Raw Return, Royal Rumble 2020 Fallout: https://t.co/DX7533X2ez 15 hours ago

Cultaholic

Cultaholic WWE RAW: GRADED (27th Jan) | Edge Makes Raw Return, Royal Rumble 2020 Fallout: https://t.co/DX7533X2ez 15 hours ago

ItsDeanBlundell

Dean Blundell Toronto’s “Edge” makes shocking return to WWE at the Royal Rumble!! -https://t.co/wBAW3ANFMH 17 hours ago

nerdradio101

NerdRadio101 Edge Makes Surprise Return During the 2020 Royal Rumble https://t.co/tUgTIyyfqz 19 hours ago

BlogDady

Blog Dady Edge makes a surprise return to the WWE at the Royal Rumble https://t.co/S1dRssetoj https://t.co/RwtYLWgC8D 1 day ago

