Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Tottenham to complete Steven Bergwijn transfer ‘in next 24 hours’

Daily Star Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Tottenham to complete Steven Bergwijn transfer ‘in next 24 hours’PSV Eindhoven star Steven Bergwijn is all set to complete a £25.6m plus add-ons transfer to Tottenham ahead of the January transfer deadline
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Premier League transfer round-up: Eriksen completes Inter Milan move

Premier League transfer round-up: Eriksen completes Inter Milan move 00:47

 Take a look at the latest news from the January transfer window, as Christian Eriksen completes his switch from Tottenham to Inter Milan.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Steven Bergwijn breaks silence on completing Tottenham transfer and playing for Jose Mourinho

The PSV Eindhoven winger is set to join Tottenham Hotspur in the next few days after the clubs agreed a fee for the Netherlands international
Football.london

Steven Bergwijn's first words as a Tottenham player after sealing £27m transfer

Steven Bergwijn's first words as a Tottenham player after sealing £27m transferTottenham have confirmed the £27m signing of Steven Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven, Jose Mourinho's second buy since taking charge of the north London outfit
Daily Star Also reported by •Football.london

Tweets about this

NWhenesday

Nharna khweku Whenesday RT @Soccer_Laduma: BREAKING: The Premier League transfer window has sparked into life after Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho complet… 3 minutes ago

antzhumbleent

Anthony RT @GraemeBailey: Tottenham complete deal for Dutch winger Steven Bergwijn - a huge talent and at just over £20m, looking a very good deal.… 13 minutes ago

Soccer_Laduma

Soccer Laduma BREAKING: The Premier League transfer window has sparked into life after Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho co… https://t.co/d0Ly8YhEef 24 minutes ago

GraemeBailey

Graeme Bailey Tottenham complete deal for Dutch winger Steven Bergwijn - a huge talent and at just over £20m, looking a very good… https://t.co/gBsc3snw0v 25 minutes ago

EfoKorkuMensah

Els 🇬🇭 | 🇯🇲 RT @DeadlineDayLive: Steven Bergwijn is in London to complete his medical at Tottenham. He's agreed personal terms on a €3.5m per year cont… 2 hours ago

finalwhi

The Final Whistle Bruno Fernandes could finally complete his move to Manchester United whilst Arsenal have revived talks for Pablo Ma… https://t.co/GKl3oFCd3r 2 hours ago

Prolific0901

🕊️PROLIFIC™🕊️ Tottenham are set to complete a deal for PSV Eindhoven's Netherlands forward Steven Bergwijn, by Wednesday. Spurs… https://t.co/cOJY7DAV6k 2 hours ago

TengkuApick

Peniaga Cekal RT @TransfersLlVE: Steven Bergwijn is in London to complete his medical at Tottenham. He's agreed personal terms on a €3.5m per year contra… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.