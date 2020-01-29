Global  

Bruno Fernandes breaks silence on Man Utd transfer as Sporting Lisbon star jets to UK

Daily Star Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Bruno Fernandes breaks silence on Man Utd transfer as Sporting Lisbon star jets to UKBruno Fernandes looks set to finally complete his transfer from Sporting Lisbon to Man Utd after weeks of negotiations
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Man Utd increase Bruno Fernandes offer

Man Utd increase Bruno Fernandes offer 02:46

 Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol takes a look at the finer details of Manchester United's bid for Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes to Man Utd: Tale of two sides [Video]Fernandes to Man Utd: Tale of two sides

Manchester United's pursuit of Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes is analysed on the Transfer Show, with a fresh update on negotiations.

Fernandes deal being driven by Sporting? [Video]Fernandes deal being driven by Sporting?

The Transfer Show look at Bruno Fernandes' on-off move to Man Utd and whether Sporting Lisbon are 'driving' the deal

Man Utd do not expect Bruno Fernandes to ‘change their season’ if he completes transfer

Man Utd do not expect Bruno Fernandes to ‘change their season’ if he completes transferMan Utd and Sporting Lisbon are still locked in talks over the transfer of Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes: Man Utd close to signing Sporting Lisbon midfielder for initial £47m

Manchester United are close to completing a deal for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes.
