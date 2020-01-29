Global  

Australian Open: Alexander Zverev beats Stan Wawrinka to reach semis

BBC Sport Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Alexander Zverev is through to a Grand Slam semi-final for the first time after beating Stan Wawrinka in four sets at the Australian Open.
News video: Coco Gauff Beats Defending Champ Naomi Osaka at Australian Open

Coco Gauff Beats Defending Champ Naomi Osaka at Australian Open 00:49

 15-year-old Coco Gauff Beats Defending 2019 Australian Open Champ Naomi Osaka

Australian Open 2020 Live Score, Zverev vs Wawrinka, Nadal vs Thiem Tennis Live Score Updates: Wawrinka takes the first set


Indian Express

Australian Open: Pressure cranks up as Ashleigh Barty reaches first semi-final

*Melbourne:* Ashleigh Barty said Tuesday that she prefers the quiet life but there is no chance of that after Australia's world number one reached the...
Mid-Day


