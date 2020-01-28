India football star Sandesh Jhingan to pen first book

Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Indian footballer Sandesh Jhingan is set to turn author and is working on his first book while recuperating from an ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injury. It's been over three months that Jhingan has been out of action owing to the injury. "I am working on writing my first book. It's been in mind for quite some time. This time... 👓 View full article



