Tim Southee: India becoming better and better away from home

Mid-Day Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
*Hamilton:* Senior New Zealand pacer Tim Southee feels India are becoming "better and better" away from home and a reflection of that is their performance in the ongoing T20 series. The Black Caps put on a sub-par total in the second T20I in Auckland, despite a par-performance in the first T20I at the same venue. India chased...
