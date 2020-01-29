Global  

Man United make surprise decision about Alexis Sanchez – report

The Sport Review Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Manchester United will give Alexis Sanchez another chance to prove himself at Old Trafford in the summer, according to a report in England. The Daily Star is reporting that Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has informed Sanchez and his representatives that he won’t be loaned out or sold in the summer. The same article […]

The post Man United make surprise decision about Alexis Sanchez – report appeared first on The Sport Review.
News video: 10 WORST January Transfers!

10 WORST January Transfers! 11:29

 January is a tough time to bring in new players and it's guaranteed to present us with some entertaining flops. Alexis Sanchez's move to United was expected to be big but things didn't go to plan...

