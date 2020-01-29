Global  

Pro Football Hall of Famer Chris Doleman dies at 58 following battle with brain cancer

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Pro Football Hall of Famer Chris Doleman, who sits fifth on the NFL's all-time sacks list, has died at 58 following a battle with brain cancer.
