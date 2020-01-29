Global  

Man Utd respond as yobs in balaclavas attack home of Ed Woodward

Team Talk Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
United have vowed to ban for life supporters found guilty of an "unwarranted attack" at the home of executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

The post Man Utd respond as yobs in balaclavas attack home of Ed Woodward appeared first on teamtalk.com.
Recent related news from verified sources

Man Utd promise to ‘ban fans for life’ in statement after attack on Ed Woodward's home

Man Utd promise to ‘ban fans for life’ in statement after attack on Ed Woodward's homeMan Utd executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward's home was subject to a fan attack on Tuesday night with flares and graffiti used
Daily Star

Man United condemns ‘unwarranted attack’ on Woodward’s home

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United on Tuesday condemned what it called an “unwarranted attack” by vandals on the home of its executive vice...
Seattle Times


