United have vowed to ban for life supporters found guilty of an "unwarranted attack" at the home of executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward. The post Man Utd respond as yobs in balaclavas attack home of Ed Woodward appeared first on teamtalk.com.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Man Charged In New Year’s Day Machete Attack At Wife’s Bethlehem Home A man who barged into his estranged wife’s home in Lehigh Valley on New Year’s Day and attacked a man there with a machete is now facing numerous charges, authorities said. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:36Published on January 3, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Man Utd promise to ‘ban fans for life’ in statement after attack on Ed Woodward's home Man Utd executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward's home was subject to a fan attack on Tuesday night with flares and graffiti used

Daily Star 3 hours ago



Man United condemns ‘unwarranted attack’ on Woodward’s home MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United on Tuesday condemned what it called an “unwarranted attack” by vandals on the home of its executive vice...

Seattle Times 10 hours ago





Tweets about this CleanSheet ⚽🏟️🥅 Man Utd respond as yobs in balaclavas attack home of Ed Woodward https://t.co/3WoIrgbF9z https://t.co/49zBKmCV60 24 minutes ago