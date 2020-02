Maruti Suzuki will utilise the upcoming Auto Expo to showcase future-ready vehicles. The largest carmakers will display CNG, hybrid and electric vehicles at the marquee biennial event, MSIL said. Maruti Suzuki will display an array of 17 vehicles at the Expo including Celerio, S-Presso, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Ertiga, S-Cross, Ciaz S, XL6 and Swift Hybrid (Japan model).

