Live Blog: India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Stay updated with Times of India for all the live score updates, ball-by-ball commentary and scorecard of 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand
0
News video: Ecstatic fans throng at Eden Park in Auckland ahead of India New Zealand match

Ecstatic fans throng at Eden Park in Auckland ahead of India New Zealand match 01:59

 Ecstatic fans throng at Eden Park in Auckland ahead of India New Zealand match

India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Iyer, Rahul take India to big win in Auckland | Oneindia News [Video]India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Iyer, Rahul take India to big win in Auckland | Oneindia News

Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul slammed brilliant half-centuries as Team India defeated New Zealand by six wickets and took 1-0 lead at Eden Park in Auckland (January 24). Chasing a target of 204 set by the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:07Published

INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND 1ST T20I: PREVIEW: KOHLI & CO AIM FOR WINNING START | Oneindia News [Video]INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND 1ST T20I: PREVIEW: KOHLI & CO AIM FOR WINNING START | Oneindia News

Virat Kohli-led Indian side will begin their campaign against New Zealand with the 5-match T20I series starting January 24.

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:49Published


Live Blog: India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I

Stay updated with Times of India for all the live score updates, ball-by-ball commentary and scorecard of 1st T20I between India and New Zealand
IndiaTimes

3rd T20I Live: NZ opt to field against India

Check live cricket score, scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary of 3rd T20I match between India and New Zealand on Times of India.
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-Day

timesnowsports

Times Now Sports #INDvNZ #INDvsNZ 3rd T20I Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul gather 69 runs from the first 6 overs LIVE BLOG | https://t.co/sJ3jcxy8ir 5 minutes ago

indiatvnews

India TV #NZvsIND 3rd T20I: 50! Rohit Sharma slams his 20th half-century. India 69/0 in 6 overs against New Zealand in Hami… https://t.co/yyUoFhp8oK 5 minutes ago

cricket_country

CricketCountry #INDvNZ #NZvIND 1, 6, 6, 4, 4, 6 – Rohit Sharma ploughs into Hamish Bennett - 50 off just 23***for the HITMAN… https://t.co/kS1Z3LrLeC 6 minutes ago

indiacom

India.com #INDvNZ #NZvIND 1, 6, 6, 4, 4, 6 – Rohit Sharma ploughs into Hamish Bennett - 50 off just 23***for the HITMAN… https://t.co/22pMCZkCV7 6 minutes ago

breakingnewshe1

The Breaking News Headlines New Zealand vs India Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates https://t.co/CS7BclGP0I https://t.co/bgC1tLLOrr 15 minutes ago

indiacom

India.com #INDvNZ #NZvIND EDGE! And Four, Scott Kuggeleijn with a rising delivery, Rohit Sharma edges it, no slip in place… https://t.co/rylnmHxQoe 18 minutes ago

cricket_country

CricketCountry #INDvNZ #NZvIND EDGE! And Four, Scott Kuggeleijn with a rising delivery, Rohit Sharma edges it, no slip in place… https://t.co/p5or5dgy40 18 minutes ago

cricket_country

CricketCountry #INDvNZ #NZvIND SIX! @klrahul11 flashes and flashes hard, A short of a length delivery from Bennett and Rahul use… https://t.co/t6LhuOwetU 25 minutes ago

