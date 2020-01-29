Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

All 9 bodies recovered from Bryant's crash site

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
A day after three bodies were recovered from the horrific helicopter crash site in Calabasas in Los Angeles County, the remaining 6 bodies have also been recovered. The crash on Sunday had killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: NTSB sifts through wreckage at Kobe Bryant crash site

NTSB sifts through wreckage at Kobe Bryant crash site 02:10

 Investigators are at the site of the wreckage searching for clues from Sundays&apos;s helicopter crash which killed nine people including retired NBA icon Kobe Bryant. Conway G. Gittens has the latest.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Truck Transports Helicopter Wreckage From Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant, Daughter, 7 Others [Video]Truck Transports Helicopter Wreckage From Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant, Daughter, 7 Others

A truck transported helicopter wreckage Tuesday evening from the Calabasas crash site that claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:49Published

NTSB Releases Video Of Kobe Bryant Calabasas Chopper Crash Investigation, All 9 Bodies Recovered [Video]NTSB Releases Video Of Kobe Bryant Calabasas Chopper Crash Investigation, All 9 Bodies Recovered

The site of Sunday’s helicopter crash in the hills of Calabasas in which nine people were killed, including Lakers star Kobe Bryant and his daughter, remained closed Tuesday amid the ongoing..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jessica Simpson Says She Saw the ''Heavens Parting'' in Photo Taken of Kobe Bryant Crash Site

Fans and celebrities continue to mourn and share touching tributes of the late Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash near Calabasas on Sunday, Jan. 26. His...
E! Online

Kobe Bryant's body identified among helicopter crash victims

Kobe Bryant's body identified among helicopter crash victimsMedical examiners have identified the body of NBA basketball legend Kobe Bryant after recovering the remains of all nine people who died in a helicopter crash...
WorldNews Also reported by •Daily StarReutersCBS NewstalkSPORTTMZ.comIndiaTimes

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.