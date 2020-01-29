Global  

Bruno Fernandes speaks out over Man Utd transfer as star selects from six shirt numbers

Team Talk Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Bruno Fernandes has broken his silence after his long-awaited to move to Manchester United was finally agreed.

The post Bruno Fernandes speaks out over Man Utd transfer as star selects from six shirt numbers appeared first on teamtalk.com.
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Man Utd increase Bruno Fernandes offer

Man Utd increase Bruno Fernandes offer 02:46

 Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol takes a look at the finer details of Manchester United's bid for Bruno Fernandes.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Is Bruno Fernandes heading to Man Utd? [Video]Is Bruno Fernandes heading to Man Utd?

The Good Morning Transfers panel discuss the possibility of a January move for Bruno Fernandes and evaluate Manchester United's strategy in the market.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The inside track on Spurs' links with Bruno Fernandes as Man United close in on £46.6m transfer

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been linked with both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United - and could soon be on his way to the Premier League
Football.london Also reported by •Team TalkThe Sport ReviewDaily StarBBC News

Bruno Fernandes transfer to Man Utd held up by 'unusual' contract clause at Sporting

Bruno Fernandes transfer to Man Utd held up by 'unusual' contract clause at SportingBruno Fernandes is Manchester United's top transfer target after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer requested reinforcements but there have been major problems getting the...
Daily Star

