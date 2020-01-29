Global  

IND vs NZ: Rohit Sharma becomes fourth Indian to reach 10,000-run mark as opener

DNA Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
In the ongoing third T20I against New Zealand in Hamilton, India's Rohit Sharma reached a milestone.
Ind vs Aus | ‘It was one of the most calculated partnerships with Rohit’: Virat Kohli [Video]Ind vs Aus | ‘It was one of the most calculated partnerships with Rohit’: Virat Kohli

India beat Australia by seven tickets in the third ODI in Bengaluru. Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli’s partnership set India on the path to victory. Indian Skipper Virat Kohli addressed a post conference..

ROHIT SHARMA BECOMES THIRD FASTEST BATSMAN TO 9000 ODI RUNS | Oneindia News [Video]ROHIT SHARMA BECOMES THIRD FASTEST BATSMAN TO 9000 ODI RUNS | Oneindia News

India cricketer Rohit Sharma touched yet another milestone as he completed 9000 ODI runs in the third ODI against Australia at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Watch: Rohit Sharma pulls off blinder to dismiss Martin Guptill

Team India opener Rohit Sharma pulled off an excellent catch in the opening T20I of the five-match series in Auckland, to help the visitors make a comeback in...
Sify

Rohit Sharma trolls Yuzvendra Chahal's shirtless picture being compared to Dwayne Johnson

*New Delhi:* Indian opener Rohit Sharma was at his witty best as he trolled his team-mate, Yuzvendra Chahal, after the leg-spinner's shirtless picture was...
Mid-Day

