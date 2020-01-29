Global  

Pablo Mari: Arsenal agree deal with Flamengo to sign former Man City defender on loan before transfer window shuts

talkSPORT Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
talkSPORT understands Arsenal have agreed a loan deal for Flamengo’s Pablo Mari. The Gunners have agreed to pay a fee to take the 26-year-old centre-back for the remainder of the season, with the option to buy in the summer. Mikel Arteta has been desperate to bring in a defender this month, with a number of […]
News video: 'Mari part of long-term rebuild'

'Mari part of long-term rebuild' 00:48

 Good Morning Transfers' James Green expects most of Mikel Arteta's rebuilding at Arsenal to take place in the summer, despite being close to signing Flamengo defender Pablo Mari.

Raul Sanllehi and Edu have held their nerve to deliver Mikel Arteta key signing in the right way

Raul Sanllehi and Edu have held their nerve to deliver Mikel Arteta key signing in the right wayArsenal are set to announce the loan signing of Pablo Mari imminently after securing a loan deal with Flamengo
Football.london

Edu explains why Arsenal signed Pablo Mari after loan deal is finally confirmed

Arsenal finally announced the arrival of Pablo Mari on a loan deal from Flamengo, as Mikel Arteta seals his first signing of the January transfer window
Football.london Also reported by •Daily StarTeam Talk

