Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

After Federer last year, Nadal encounters tight Australian Open security

Reuters Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
World number one Rafa Nadal got a taste of the tight security at the Australian Open on Wednesday when he was stopped at a checkpoint by a diligent security official who demanded the winner of 19 Grand Slam titles show his accreditation.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Roger Federer: 'Lucky' Australian Open Win

Roger Federer: 'Lucky' Australian Open Win 00:36

 Getty/TPN Roger Federer says he was "lucky" to beat Tennys Sandgren in the Australian Open quarterfinals, and that he should already be "skiing in Switzerland." The Swiss player saved seven match points to beat the American 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3 at the Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday. "Got to get...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Margaret Court presented with trophy at Australian Open [Video]Margaret Court presented with trophy at Australian Open

Tennis Australia came under pressure to ignore the anniversary of Margaret Court’s historic Grand Slam victory year.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:26Published

Roger Federer: 'lucky' Australian Open win [Video]Roger Federer: 'lucky' Australian Open win

Getty/TPN Roger Federer says he was &quot;lucky&quot; to beat Tennys Sandgren in the Australian Open quarterfinals, and that he should already be &quot;skiing in Switzerland.&quot; The..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Australian Open: Pressure cranks up as Ashleigh Barty reaches first semi-final

*Melbourne:* Ashleigh Barty said Tuesday that she prefers the quiet life but there is no chance of that after Australia's world number one reached the...
Mid-Day Also reported by •FOX Sports

Nadal cruises into Australian Open round two

World number one Rafael Nadal cruises into the Australian Open second round with a straightforward victory over Bolivia's Hugo Dellien.
BBC Sport


Tweets about this

ToeyYaso

Toey RT @Reuters: After Federer last year, Nadal encounters tight Australian Open security https://t.co/kpSM4k4poO https://t.co/Zzure3bxor 10 minutes ago

kinshasaweb

🇨🇩✌🏾« Papa avait dit le peuple d’abord »✌🏾🇨🇩 After Federer last year, Nadal encounters tight Australian Open... https://t.co/yLmgc1RoPQ 24 minutes ago

Reuters

Reuters After Federer last year, Nadal encounters tight Australian Open security https://t.co/kpSM4k4poO https://t.co/Zzure3bxor 29 minutes ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK After Federer last year, Nadal encounters tight Australian Open security https://t.co/BhPC3yuR8W https://t.co/A6ggO9kBR6 35 minutes ago

OfficerHQ

Security Officer Network After Federer last year, Nadal encounters tight Australian Open security - WTVB News https://t.co/BaIuqnDbLi #securityguard 2 hours ago

GoalShakers

Football Goals & Highlights After Federer last year, Nadal encounters tight Australian Open security #SoccerNews #soccer #sports https://t.co/VdWFqiVXAh 2 hours ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk After Federer last year, Nadal encounters tight Australian Open security https://t.co/CQCwTzCo7j 3 hours ago

SportsbookBTC

Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 After Federer last year, Nadal encounters tight Australian Open security https://t.co/FYM3Wdoz5L ⟶ via… https://t.co/Q570WNLKln 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.