No Hirscher, no glory: Austrian team longs for new successes

FOX Sports Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
No Hirscher, no glory: Austrian team longs for new successesThe Austrian ski team has seen a downturn at slaloms and giant slaloms since the retirement of Marcel Hirscher
No Hirscher, no glory: Austrian team longs for new successes

VIENNA (AP) — Austria’s best chance for a slalom victory this season ended up as the team’s worst result in 13 years. Marco Schwarz took the lead after the...
Seattle Times


