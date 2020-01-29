Abortion limit raised from 20 to 24 weeks Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved extending the upper limit for permitting abortions from the present 20 weeks to 24 weeks. The Cabinet approved the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020 to amend the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971. 👓 View full article

