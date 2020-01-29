Global  

Leeds and West Brom fans assess promotion race as Nottingham Forest make ground on rivals

Nottingham Post Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Leeds and West Brom fans assess promotion race as Nottingham Forest make ground on rivalsNottingham Forest news | The Reds claimed a 1-0 win over Brentford to move up to third place in the Sky Bet Championship table.
Every word 'proud' Sabri Lamouchi had to say after Nottingham Forest beat promotion rivals Brentford

Every word 'proud' Sabri Lamouchi had to say after Nottingham Forest beat promotion rivals BrentfordJoe Lolley's first half goal clinched three points for the Reds at Griffin Park as they climbed to third in table
Nottingham Post

Leeds United have huge offer rejected for West Brom linked forward

West Brom transfer news | The Whites, Albion's promotion rivals, had offered a big loan fee and a £20m sum for Che Adams, had they been promoted
Walsall Advertiser Also reported by •Nottingham Post

