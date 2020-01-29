Global  

Cricket: Black Caps lose another bloody Super Over as India overcome Kane Williamson's heroics to clinch Twenty20 series

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Cricket: Black Caps lose another bloody Super Over as India overcome Kane Williamson's heroics to clinch Twenty20 seriesKane Williamson doesn't anger easily, but if anything is ever going to rile up the calm and collected Black Caps captain, it surely will come with the mention of that dreaded, dastardly concept - the Super Over.Williamson produced...
Cricket: Black Caps lose first Twenty20 against India after massive run-chase at Eden Park

The Black Caps batsmen must be wondering just what more they need to do to set a winning total at Eden Park.In 2018, their 243-6 was chased down with seven balls...
New Zealand Herald

Kane Williamson on captaincy: Ready for any eventuality

*Auckland:* Kane Williamson on Thursday hinted that he is open to stepping aside as New Zealand captain if such a move serves the team better in the wake of the...
Mid-Day Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

