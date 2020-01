Cricket: Black Caps lose another bloody Super Over as India overcome Kane Williamson's heroics to clinch Twenty20 series

Kane Williamson doesn't anger easily, but if anything is ever going to rile up the calm and collected Black Caps captain, it surely will come with the mention of that dreaded, dastardly concept - the Super Over.Williamson produced...



Recent related news from verified sources Cricket: Black Caps lose first Twenty20 against India after massive run-chase at Eden Park The Black Caps batsmen must be wondering just what more they need to do to set a winning total at Eden Park.In 2018, their 243-6 was chased down with seven balls...

New Zealand Herald 5 days ago



Kane Williamson on captaincy: Ready for any eventuality *Auckland:* Kane Williamson on Thursday hinted that he is open to stepping aside as New Zealand captain if such a move serves the team better in the wake of the...

Mid-Day 5 days ago Also reported by • New Zealand Herald

You Might Like

Tweets about this RNZ A slick batting display has led India to victory in the first T20 cricket international against New Zealand in Auck… https://t.co/d59c3dc4c7 5 days ago