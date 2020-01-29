3rd T20I: India win maiden T20 series in NZ with Super Over victory

Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

India beat New Zealand in the 3rd T20I via Super Over to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the 5-match series. India posted a competitive 179/5 after being sent into bat. Williamson smashed a 48-ball 95 but Kiwis faltered in the final over ending at 179/6. In the Super Over, Kiwis scored 17, a target which India overwhelmed in the final ball with Rohit smashing Southee for two consecutive sixes.


