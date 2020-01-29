Global  

3rd T20I: India win maiden T20 series in NZ with Super Over victory

Wednesday, 29 January 2020
India beat New Zealand in the 3rd T20I via Super Over to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the 5-match series. India posted a competitive 179/5 after being sent into bat. Williamson smashed a 48-ball 95 but Kiwis faltered in the final over ending at 179/6. In the Super Over, Kiwis scored 17, a target which India overwhelmed in the final ball with Rohit smashing Southee for two consecutive sixes.
News video: Is the streaming revolution changing Bollywood?

Is the streaming revolution changing Bollywood? 09:11

 Remember the times when you planned your day such that you could catch your favourite show on television? If you missed an episode, you would call others to fill you in. Streaming services and video-on-demand have changed all that. We now consume content on web series, television shows and films...

