Rohit Sharma blitzkreig helps India beat New Zealand in Super Over drama

Mid-Day Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
India's opening batsman Rohit Sharma scored a blistering 15 runs off 4 balls against New Zealand in the third T20I at Hamilton today.

Batting first, Virat Kohli's men posted a total of 179 runs for the loss of 5 wickets against New Zealand. Rohit Sharma scored 65 runs off 40 deliveries with 6 boundaries and 3 sixes at a strike...
Recent related news from verified sources

India beat New Zealand in Super Over to take unassailable 3-0 lead in T20 series

In the Super Over, New Zealand scored 17, a target which India overwhelmed in the final ball with Rohit smashing Tim Southee for two consecutive sixes.
Hindu

3rd T20I: India win maiden T20 series in NZ with Super Over victory

India beat New Zealand in the 3rd T20I via Super Over to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the 5-match series. India posted a competitive 179/5 after being sent...
IndiaTimes


