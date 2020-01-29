Nathan Bishop: Man Utd close to deal for Southend goalkeeper

Manchester United are close to agreeing a deal to sign Southend United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Man Utd complete deal for League One goalkeeper Nathan Bishop has completed his dream move from League One strugglers Southend to Manchester United for an undisclosed fee. The post Man Utd complete deal for...

Team Talk 11 minutes ago



Man Utd to follow up Bruno Fernandes transfer by signing kid goalkeeper Manchester United are set to sign Southend goalkeeper Nathan Bishop, with manager Sol Campbell confirming that he is having a medical

Daily Star 2 days ago





Tweets about this