Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Nathan Bishop: Man Utd close to deal for Southend goalkeeper

Nathan Bishop: Man Utd close to deal for Southend goalkeeper

BBC Sport Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Manchester United are close to agreeing a deal to sign Southend United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Man Utd complete deal for League One goalkeeper

Nathan Bishop has completed his dream move from League One strugglers Southend to Manchester United for an undisclosed fee. The post Man Utd complete deal for...
Team Talk

Man Utd to follow up Bruno Fernandes transfer by signing kid goalkeeper

Man Utd to follow up Bruno Fernandes transfer by signing kid goalkeeperManchester United are set to sign Southend goalkeeper Nathan Bishop, with manager Sol Campbell confirming that he is having a medical
Daily Star


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.