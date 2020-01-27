Spurs sign PSV´s Bergwijn for reported £27m

Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Tottenham have completed the signing of Netherlands international Steven Bergwijn for a reported £27million. The 22-year-old winger has signed a deal until 2025 having emerged as one of the Eredivisie’s star players with PSV. Bergwijn enjoyed a particularly impressive season last term, scoring 14 Eredivisie goals and setting up another 12 as PSV finished second to Ajax. […]



