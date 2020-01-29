Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > England cricket: Mahmood, Stone and Overton given development contracts

England cricket: Mahmood, Stone and Overton given development contracts

BBC Sport Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Saqib Mahmood, Olly Stone and Craig Overton will be the first recipients of England Pace Bowling Development Contracts.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

ECB lays foundations for future

ECB lays foundations for futureWarwickshire's Olly Stone, Lancashire’s Saqib Mahmood and Somerset’s Craig Overton are the beneficiaries of the first England pace bowling development...
Sutton Coldfield Observer


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.