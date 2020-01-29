'Good test' - What West Brom fans must know about Callum Robinson
Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
West Brom transfer news - Albion secured the capture of Callum Robinson on a loan deal until the end of the season from Sheffield United on Wednesday morning.
