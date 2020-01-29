Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Football coaches trapped in China Coronavirus epicentre beg "get us out of here"

Daily Star Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Football coaches trapped in China Coronavirus epicentre beg get us out of hereA group of Spanish football coaches are trapped in the city of Wuhan, where the Coronovirus originated, with one begging "please, get us out of here now" coro
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Chinese football team quarantined in Brisbane hotel

The Chinese national women's football team is in quarantine in a Brisbane hotel after flying into the country via China's Wuhan Province, the epicentre of the...
Brisbane Times


Tweets about this

finalwhi

The Final Whistle A group of Spanish football coaches are trapped in the city of Wuhan, where the Coronovirus originated, with one be… https://t.co/Al7EmtfvmE 7 hours ago

fbbsix

Super League Football coaches trapped in China Coronavirus epicentre beg "get us out of here" https://t.co/d84ft9WzhO 8 hours ago

GoalShakers

Football Goals & Highlights Football coaches trapped in China Coronavirus epicentre beg "get us out of here" #SoccerNews #soccer #sports https://t.co/xZiVrDmNzn 8 hours ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Football coaches trapped in China Coronavirus epicentre beg "get us out of here" https://t.co/PpgVaMQlsW https://t.co/L2VbLLt1qC 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.