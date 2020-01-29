Alfredo Morelos: Rangers striker doubtful to face Ross County due to calf injury

MailOnline Sport Alfredo Morelos' car being examined by police after man is found tampering underneath the vehicle when Rangers stri… https://t.co/XcJDRyYu3v 35 seconds ago Rith RT @PurelyFootball: 📸 This is the car of Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos. It was towed away after somebody apparently cut his brake wires l… 3 minutes ago Keith Nutley Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos was involved in a dramatic chase on Tuesday night after discovering a suspicious ma… https://t.co/H9YBuDPV5K 4 minutes ago Craig Thompson 🔰 RT @BBCSportScot: Police Scotland are investigating the vehicle of Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos after a man was allegedly found "tamperi… 12 minutes ago RagTime3 @GaryLineker That’s Nothing ! There’s reports coming out now in Scotland of Rangers Striker Alfredo Morelos’s car b… https://t.co/MwXx4jSXGG 23 minutes ago Roy DeAlien Everton are set to bid big for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos. #RangersFC #EFC 28 minutes ago Emma Cameron Now let’s see if I remember how to do this. No trying to catch me out @RealMacKaySTV 🤦🏼‍♀️ On tonight’s @STVNews a… https://t.co/Sp9yeoQXNp 30 minutes ago Scotsman Sport Police launch probe after man 'found tampering' with car belonging to Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos https://t.co/6gYT3spmtz 34 minutes ago