Alfredo Morelos: Rangers striker doubtful to face Ross County due to calf injury

BBC Sport Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is doubtful for Wednesday's Scottish Premiership visit of Ross County because of a calf injury.
