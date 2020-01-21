Global  

England's Jofra Archer out of T20s against South Africa

BBC Sport Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
England fast bowler Jofra Archer is ruled out of the three-match T20 series against South Africa next month because of an elbow injury.
Sussex's Jofra Archer ruled out of England's T20 series in South Africa

England bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out of next month's three-match Twenty20 series against South Africa because of soreness to his right elbow.
The Argus

Jofra Archer ruled out of England’s T20 series with South Africa and faces race to be fit for Sri Lanka tour

Jofra Archer will miss the three-match T20 series against South Africa as an elbow injury continues to cause him problems. The star England fast bowler sustained...
talkSPORT

