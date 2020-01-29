Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Arsenal complete signing of Pablo Mari on loan with option to buy

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Arsenal have completed the signing of Pablo Mari on a loan deal with the option to make the move permanent at the end of the season. Mari, 26, is Mikel Arteta’s first signing since taking over as head coach in December after his switch from Flamengo was completed on Wednesday for a reported £4million loan […]

The post Arsenal complete signing of Pablo Mari on loan with option to buy appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Raul Sanllehi and Edu have held their nerve to deliver Mikel Arteta key signing in the right way

Raul Sanllehi and Edu have held their nerve to deliver Mikel Arteta key signing in the right wayArsenal are set to announce the loan signing of Pablo Mari imminently after securing a loan deal with Flamengo
Football.london

Sport24.co.za | Arsenal sign Pablo Mari on loan for the rest of the season

Arsenal have signed Spanish defender Pablo Mari on loan for the rest of the season with an option to buy at the end of the campaign.
News24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JournoDanM

Dan Mountney RT @NorthLDNSport: Arsenal complete loan signing of defender Pablo Mari #AFC Read more⬇️ https://t.co/C0Bk0Y8TKL 13 minutes ago

eankrah919

Emmanuel Knii Ankrah RT @MirrorFootball: BREAKING Arsenal complete Pablo Mari transfer as Mikel Arteta eyes another January signing https://t.co/vfuutrrn1p http… 14 minutes ago

ISNTWFeed

India Sports News @Arsenal complete signing of Pablo Mari on loan with option to buy. #transferwindow #transfermarkt https://t.co/fz2C4cAgvq 15 minutes ago

abnews247

ABN TV Arsenal complete Pablo Mari signing on loan for the rest of the season Read More: https://t.co/cYn3b1KLzI 18 minutes ago

NorthLDNSport

North London Sport Arsenal complete loan signing of defender Pablo Mari #AFC Read more⬇️ https://t.co/C0Bk0Y8TKL 29 minutes ago

FOXSportsAsia

FOX Sports Asia 🚨 DONE DEAL! 🚨 Mikel Arteta completes his first signing as @Arsenal boss. 🔥 #Arsenal https://t.co/6yhrmkseB6 53 minutes ago

FInsidenet

Football Inside DONE DEAL! #Arsenal complete the signing of Pablo #Mari... https://t.co/P6mjyYuTMG 1 hour ago

GunnersNews2019

The Gunners News Arsenal complete the signing of Copa Libertadores-winning defender Pablo Mari https://t.co/wtDFvlwhkb https://t.co/FvKbrwVPpu 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.