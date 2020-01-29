Global  

Jerry West recalls telling Kobe Bryant not to play for the Clippers, Donald Sterling

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
NBA legend Jerry West told a story Tuesday on TNT in which he told Kobe Bryant to not join the Clippers when Bryant was a free agent in 2004.
News video: Jerry West On Kobe Bryant's Death: 'This Is Most Horrible Days Of Our Life'

Jerry West On Kobe Bryant's Death: 'This Is Most Horrible Days Of Our Life' 10:27

 "To hear this news this morning, frankly, at first I was shocked," said Jerry West, former Lakers general manager. "I really felt like a surrogate father to him ... this has been one of the most horrible days of our life."

