Rangers FC sign Indian forward Bala Devi

Zee News Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Rangers Football Club on Wednesday announced the signing of India women's football team attacker Bala Devi from Manipur Police Sports Club, subject to international clearance.
Bala Devi: Rangers' new signing is India's first women professional footballer

India top scorer Bala Devi's groundbreaking move to Rangers "can be inspirational for players everywhere," says manager Amy McDonald.
BBC Sport

A first in Indian football: Rangers FC sign Bala Devi


Indian Express


