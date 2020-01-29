Global  

Michael Vick praises Kyle Shanahan for defending Jimmy Garoppolo: 'It's something that he has to do' | LIVE FROM MIAMI

FOX Sports Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Michael Vick praises Kyle Shanahan for defending Jimmy Garoppolo: 'It's something that he has to do' | LIVE FROM MIAMIMichael Vick joins Nick Wright and Greg Jennings in Miami for Super Bowl week and gives his insight on Kyle Shanahan, who's been adamantly defending is quarterback's ability to lead the San Francisco 49ers to victory this Sunday. Vick believes Jimmy Garoppolo has done more than enough this season to warrant his place in Super Bowl LIV, and commends Shanahan for coming to the QB's defense.
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: 49ers' Garoppolo

49ers' Garoppolo "I Love Miami. It's Been Great Down Here" 04:22

 KPIX sports director Dennis O'Donnell reports from Miami as the 49ers continue to prepare for Super Bowl LIV. Jimmy Garoppolo and Kyle Shanahan recall the first time they met when Garoppolo was a senior at Eastern Illinois University. (1-28-20)

